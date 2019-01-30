Leaders in TN, Puducherry pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

-
: Leaders in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remembered freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Minister paid floral tribute to a decorated portrait of Gandhi near his statue on Kamaraj Salai here, an official press release said.
Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948.
At a separate event, Palaniswami administered an oath against untouchability at the Secretariat coinciding with the death anniversary.
The event was attended also by state government officials, including Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanthan and the Secretariat staff.
In neighbouring Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to Mahatma at his memorial
Territorial Speaker V Vaithilingam, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Ministers, MLAs and heads of different organisations and officials garlanded the Mahatma's statue on the beach road.
Students of Puducherry government-run Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a multi-cultural institute, rendered patriotic songs on the occasion.
Silence was observed for a couple of minutes by those present at the venue.
Earlier, Puducherry Congress Committee president and PWD Minister A Namassivayam paid homage before the portrait of the Father of Nation at the party office.
