Patralekhaa to make Kannada debut with 'Where is my Kannadaka?'

Patralekhaa is all set to make her Kannada film debut with the movie titled, "Where is my Kannadaka?"



She will star opposite Golden Ganesh in the action comedy.

The film will be helmed by debutant director duo, real-life couple Raaj and Damini.

Patralekhaa said she is looking forward to featuring in her maiden Kannada film.

"I am super excited to be working on it.

"While I can't reveal about the role right now, but I can definitely say that it's a kind of role that I haven't portrayed on screen so far and that makes it special for me," the said in a statement.

The film will go on floors in April and will also have a schedule in

The makers are eyeing a release later this year.

Patralekhaa made her debut with Hansal Mehta's 2014 film "CityLights". Her last film was "Nanu Ki Jaanu", which released in 2018.

