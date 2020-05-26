Leading Brand Scoops India Brings a Wide Variety of Flavours and Combos of Healthy Ice Cream

/ -- With the summer at its peak, Scoops Ice cream brings good for the people, especially the children locked at homes who crave for Ice cream.

Ever since the COVID-19 broke out, many false claims have been doing the rounds. One of them being consumption of ice creams or chilled foods can lead to spreading of the virus. But, the Government and World Health Organisation have rejected these rumours and have clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support such claims.

Local ice cream brands have begun their operations in many parts of the state. Scoops Ice Cream, being one of the oldest Ice cream brands has reopened its parlours in the Telangana region. The is sure to bring great cheer to their patrons, as they can enjoy their favourite ice cream once again.

Starting operations also means that they have to be extra careful about the safety of their staff and customers. When asked about the precautions taken, Sudhir Shah, Managing Director, Scoops Ice cream, said, "Yes, we are open. But at the same time, we are taking every precautionary measures so that there is no threat to anyone's safety. Gloves and masks are compulsory for all our staff during work hours and are changed after regular interval."



"The staff across all our outlets have been instructed to wash their hands after every 30 minutes. We have placed sanitizers to be used by the staff and the walk-in customers in our outlets. This is mandatory for whoever enters the outlet. We have strict 'No Mask-No Entry' policy for everyone, which has been implemented across the stores," he added.

"Apart from that, regular santization is done at all our stores, and we also do body temperature checks daily for all our staff. Minimum 3ft distance is maintained amongst staff and customers at all times," he further added.

For those who live far from the ice cream parlours, can also buy the ice cream from general stores, and well-known supermarkets such as Ratnadeep Supermarket, Ghanshyam Supermarket, Q Mart supermarket, Balaji Grand Bazar, Reliance Fresh, and many more. Besides, the regular carts of Scoops Ice cream will also be seen on the streets soon, which will also adhere to all safety measures. "Quality service and gaining the trust of our customers are the key values which our brand thrives on. We at Scoops Ice cream, are committed to provide quality and healthy products. During these sensitive times of pandemic, our patrons can be completely assured of their health, safety and hygiene," Director said.

Since the mango season is on, the brand has also brought back their signature range of mango ice creams - Alphonso, Fresh Mango, Mega Star Mango Rush Stick, Mango Duet and Bar, available in 125 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre as well as 4 litre tubs and packs. Besides, they are running some attractive offers too. With ice cream joints opening, people surely have a reason to rejoice. But being mindful of the situation around is the need of the hour.

Other Top-selling flavours



Alphonso Mango



Belgian Dark chocolate



Fruit Ninja



Caramel Nuts - 1 lit Tub



Mega Star Candies



Mega Sandwich



King Cone



Black Forest Ice cream Cake



Red Velvet Ice cream Cake



Sugar Free Butterscotch



Surprising facts about eating ice cream



Makes one happy



Give a burst of energy



Uplifts the mood



Stimulates the brain



Boosts immunity



About Scoops Ice cream



Scoops made from milk, is 100% pure vegetarian ice cream. Marketed through two formats Scoops & Temptations, it offers a range of novelties, innovative flavours, fresh fruit flavours and is sold in bulk, hotel packs and retail.

Scoops ice cream has 2 production units, 26 cold rooms for storage and is sold in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bangalore & Maharashtra through a network of 5,000 outlets and 36 distributors.

