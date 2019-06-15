Lena Dunham to direct 'Industry' for HBO

is set to direct and executive produce HBO's new series "Industry".

According to Variety, the eight-episode show, which hails from writers and Konrad Kay, is set in the world of international

The series will follow a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top in

The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined by sex, drugs and ego as well as deals and dividends.

The project marks Dunham's reunion with HBO, the network behind her hit show "Girls".

"Industry" will be executive produced by Down, Kay, Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon and It recently started production in Cardiff,

