Modi's return to power proof of country's growing faith in him: Nishank

Nishank said on Saturday that a massive mandate to the Modi government for a second term proved the country's growing faith in his vision and leadership.

"People paid no heed to what different political parties said about Modi and rose above narrow considerations of caste and religion to reassert their faith in his vision and leadership," Nishank said at his first press conference here after assuming office.

He said the Lok Sabha poll verdict this time was a proof of the Congress' total emaciation as the party could not even open its account in 18 states.

Nishank said the BJP is growing steadily under the leadership of Modi and so is the country.

He said under Modi, the country's international prestige has grown like never before with its stock on forums like the UN on the rise.

The said Modi had honoured entire Uttarakhand by giving him an important ministerial responsibility and he will try his best to rise to his expectations.

"I am a small member of the team the has chosen to implement his vision of a new with the focus on the man standing on the lowest step of the social ladder," he said.

He said he was new to his ministry but will meet the press again after achieving his target set for the first 100 days in office.

The also invited suggestions from the media for the new education policy, saying constructive support from journalists was always welcome.

"Journalists have more analytical powers than people normally have and their suggestions for improvement on anything, including the new education policy, are welcome. I would always look forward to getting their positive support," he said.

Nishank, who was re-elected from Haridwar in the general election, also visited Kedarnath and Badrinath on Saturday morning to pay obeisance at the shrines before he arrived at the here to a resounding welcome by party workers.

