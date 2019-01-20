Leslie Jones lashes out against new 'Ghostbusters' movie

Actor-comic has slammed the upcoming "Ghostbusters" project for ignoring the female reboot which was directed by

Jones' remarks, who starred in the 2016 movie from the franchise, come in response to the that to be directed by will continue the story that began with Ivan Reitman's 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

She took to on Saturday to express her disappointment.

"So insulting. Like f**k us. We dint count. It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusters, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusters' ugh so annoying.

"Such a d**k move. And I don't give f**k I'm saying something!" Jones tweeted.

The "SNL" star also tagged fellow "Ghostbusters" co-star Melissa McCarthy, along with Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reitman is writing the screenplay for his in collaboration with

The cast is yet to be revealed. The is set to be released next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)