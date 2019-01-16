Jason Reitman to direct new 'Ghostbusters' movie

has been roped in to direct the next instalment of the "Ghostbusters" franchise.

According to sources Jason, whose father, Ivan, directed the first two "Ghostbusters" movies, will direct the latest pic in the famous franchise, reports variety.com.

has also co-written a screenplay with and plans to shoot the this summer, with planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.

Insiders say this will be a continuation of the 1984 sequel and will not be connected to the 2016

Sources could not say if that means that the original cast members will be back, as exact story details are still being kept under wraps but sources say has begun testing teenagers for four mystery roles.

The film also marks Reitman's first major tentpole, as he's mostly focused on mid-budget movies like "Up in the Air" and his Golden Globe-nominated "Tully".

--IANS

dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)