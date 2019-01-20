Leslie Jones slams 'Ghostbusters' remake

Leslie Jones, who starred in the female-led reboot of the "Ghostbusters" franchise in 2016, slammed the makers for not counting her film's story in the upcoming version of the franchise.

Leslie on Saturday took to to express her disappointment over the makers as the upcoming will be a continuation of the 1984 sequel and will not be connected to the 2016

She wrote: "So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) "Gonna redo 'Ghostbusters', better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ugh so annoying."

The upcoming "Ghostbusters" movie will be helmed by Jason Reitman, whose father directed the original two films, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Such a d*** move. And I don't give f*** I'm saying something," added Jones.

The is scheduled to release in 2020.

--IANS

sim/dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)