Lesotho's Thomas is facing a for allegedly allowing his wife to meddle in government affairs, as political in-fighting rocks his ruling party and threatens the breakdown of his coalition government.

The motion was filed in parliament this week by a member of Thabane's own ruling (ABC), raising the possibility he will call snap elections in the tiny mountainous southern African kingdom.

"We hereby move a motion that this honourable house has no confidence in a government of led by the Thomas Motsoahe Thabane," read a motion filed by ABC's Motebang Koma and seconded by the main opposition Democratic deputy leader,

Parliament was adjourned on Monday with no date fixed for it to sit again.

While the motion did not outline reasons for wanting out, some party members have turned to to voice claims that the 80-year-old was ceding political power to his young wife, Maesaiah

Even staunch supporters of Thabane, such as Khoabane Theko, have backed calls for his removal.

"He allowed his wife to usurp control of the party and government," Theko told the Times.

"What they must do is to call a special conference and resolve that Ntate Thabane should step down. He wants to play God with this government through his wife." Ntate means sir in

The row comes two years after Thabane's estranged wife Lipolelo, 58, was gunned down just two days before his inauguration.

He and were embroiled in a bitter divorce dispute.

She won a court case against Thabane during his first stint as affirming her position as Lesotho's instead of Thabane's youngest wife. Polygamy is legal in Lesotho.

Known as Africa's because of its mountainous scenery, Lesotho has a long history of political instability and suffered coups in 1986 and 1991.

The ABC party has also been riven with internal conflict over the appointment of a new party

A pro-Thabane faction has fiercely defended the leader.

told parliament this week that Thabane intended to call fresh elections when parliament reconvenes.

Thabane, whose coalition took office in 2017, was previously after 2012 elections but was forced to flee to South -- which entirely surrounds landlocked Lesotho -- following an attempted coup two years later.

