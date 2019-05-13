LeT plan to spread terror activity to Jammu region scuttled, two ultras held

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were arrested in district of on Monday, with the claiming to have scuttled a conspiracy of the terror outfit to expand its arc of terrorism in the Jammu region.

The Gool- belt, which is located between Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and districts of the Jammu region and south Kashmir's district, had been an operational hub and a launching pad of foreign mercenaries until 2000.

Showkat of Charsoo village of Awantipora in district and Taweel Mohiuddin Dar of Malipura village of were arrested by a of police and Army's Rashtriya Rifles and 9 Para from the Hara area of Gool, a said.

He said an AK 47 rifle, along with a magazine and 30 rounds, and Rs 8,771 were seized from the possession of the arrested militants.

The was launched around 3.30 am after specific information about suspicious movement of some anti-national elements was received, the said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the militants are affiliated to LeT, he said.

"They were acting on the instructions of an active terrorist Naveed alias Abu Talla," the said without sharing any further details.

A case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code has been registered against the duo and further investigation is on, he said.

Public Relations (PRO) of Udhampur-based northern command, Lt Col said their arrest foiled an attempt by the LeT to revive terrorism in south of the range (Jammu region).

"Combined efforts of the (Rashtriya Rifles) and police in the Gool area under counter insurgency force uniform delivered a major setback to the terrorist outfit in their efforts to revive terrorism south of range," Lt Col Navneet said.

He said both the individuals are in their teens.

"The timely apprehension of suspected terrorists and recovery of war-like stores has thwarted the nefarious design of terrorist organisation to spread the 'Arc of Terrorism' south of Range," the PRO said.

