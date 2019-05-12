Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter in J-K

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hind Sita Pora area here on Sunday morning. The slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit -- (LeT), police said.

According to police, the terrorists have been identified as and belongs to Kulgam.

Police said both the terrorists were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

As per the police records, these terrorists had a long history of terror crime and several terror crime cases were registered against them.

According to police records, they had a long history of terror crime records and a series of terror crime cases were registered against him for planning and executing terror attacks in the area. They were also responsible for recruiting youth from adjoining areas of Kulgam to join the proscribed terror outfits.

Police said: "Arms and ammunition were found at the site in Hind-Sita Pora area where the brief exchange of fire took place. All these materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation to probe into their complicity in other terror crime cases."

People have been asked not to venture into the and cooperate with the authorities until the area is completely sanitised and cleared of any explosive material.

