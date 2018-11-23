Six LeT militants killed in J&K encounter

In a major success, security forces Friday shot dead six Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants during an encounter in forest area of district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"In one of the most successful operations this year, six Lashkar militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Wagahama area of Bijbehara in district," a said.

The security forces had launched an operation in the foothills of Wagahama Suktipora on Thursday night following information about presence of militants at a hideout there, he said.

"The turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened firing on the security forces. In the retaliatory action, six militants were killed and six weapons recovered from the hideout," he added.

The slain militants were identified as Azad Malik, Unais Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Basit Ishtiyaq, and Firdous Najar, all local residents, he added.

