Liberal funding being provided for holistic development of ST community in J-K: Ganai

Liberal funding is being provided to fill-up critical gaps to ensure holistic development of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Jammu and Kashmir, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, to governor, has said.

Ganai directed the to chalk out comprehensive strategies for effective implementation of the welfare programmes and schemes meant for socio-economic emancipation of the ST community.

"Liberal funding is being provided to the to fill up critical gaps to ensure holistic development of the Scheduled Tribes besides upliftment of downtrodden sections among them," the said addressing a review meeting of the department here Friday.

Ganai impressed upon the officers for promotion of need-based integrated livelihood initiatives and skill up-gradation of tribals to enable them get respectable jobs in various sectors like diversified crops, horticulture, dairy development besides others with proper market linkages and financing.

To maximise the enrolment of tribal children, he stressed for construction of schools and hostel buildings especially for girls and holding innovative Information Education Communication (IEC) activities to sensitise the people in the tribal areas.

The asked the department to chalk out a comprehensive plan envisaging availability of all necessary services so that these marginalised segments of the society are brought under the ambit of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes for their socio-economic empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)