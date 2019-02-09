Wipro Earthian awards for 2018 presented

: Fourteen schools and ten colleges from across the country were Saturday given the " Awards" for 2018 in recognition of excellence in sustainability within the process.

The 2018 edition received 1300 entries, out of which winning entries were selected by an independent jury, said.

The awards were given away by Azim Premji, Chairman, Limited, as part of a day-long event at

The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity and water through a combination of activity and written essays, Wipro said in a release.

The teams from colleges submitted their entries on the themes of water, waste and in the urban context.

The Wipro awards have seen a threefold increase in the number of participants since inception in 2011.

The program has engaged with over 55,000 schools and colleges, 130,000 students and 13,000 teachers from across India, it said.

The list of winning schools included: Ananda Ashram Balika Vidyapeeth, Naktala, Kolkata, Budge Budge P.K. High School, Kolkata, Government Senior Secondary School,Kadamtala, Andaman, Government High School, Sambra, Karnataka, Government Model School, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, West Bengal, Holy Angels I.S.C School, Thiruvananthapuram.

The other schools are: Le ICSE, Kallayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Madhyamik Vidhyalya, Yadavwadi, Hargude, Pune, Mahalaxmi High School Kudne, Goa, Our Lady of Remedies High School Nerul, Goa, Prathamik Vidyalay Rajapur, BKT Lucknow, Putiary Braja Girls High School, Kolkata, Shasakiya Uccha Madhyamik Shala, Pahanda, Durg, and Sundarban Janakalyan Sangha Vidyaniketan, Sagar Island,

The winning colleges are: Amity University, Gwalior, BMS college of Engineering, Bangalore, CEPT University, Ahmedabad (3 teams), College of Engineering, Pune (2 teams) IIM Lucknow, Noida campus, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, and Tata Institute of Social Sciences,

