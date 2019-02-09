Boko Haram kills three troops in Nigeria base attack

Three soldiers were killed when jihadists raided a military base in northeast Nigeria, security sources said on Saturday.

The attack happened at the Operation Base in Ngwom village, some 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles) north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

" infiltrated our base in Ngwom yesterday (Friday) at around 6:50 pm (1750 GMT) in which we lost three soldiers," a in Maiduguri told AFP.

A second military source said the Islamist militants left with two army vehicles and "demobilised" a mine-resistant armoured vehicle.

"The terrorists also burnt two houses and a car belonging to our members in the village," added a in Maiduguri.

It was not immediately clear which of the two factions was behind the attack.

Most of the attacks on troops in Borno and neighbouring Yobe state since mid-2018 have been claimed by, or blamed on, the self-styled Islamic State Province.

Others, though, have been carried out by fighters loyal to long-time factional leader

has strongly denied claims the assaults on soldiers are an indication the group is resurgent, after repeated claims they were "technically defeated".

The attacks underline the persistent threat from the group, including to civilians, nearly 10 years after the start of the insurgency.

More than 27,000 people have been killed in northeast and some 1.8 million others remain homeless.

