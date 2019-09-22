Licence of 18 private drug de-addiction centres suspended in Punjab

The licence of 18 private de-addiction centres across Punjab have been suspended for using sub-standard drugs for rehab, an official said on Sunday.

The state drug administration wing spokesman said the samples collected from the centres including in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Moga, Fazilka, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Tarn Taran and Pathankot were found sub-standard.

It's the responsibility of the centres to ensure the quality of drugs given to inmates, he said.

Also, show-cause notices have been served to the centres, asking why the drugs dispensed by them were not of the quality laid down, the spokesman said in a release.

The centres have been asked to submit their representation within 15 days and failure to do so would result in cancellation of their licence, he said.

