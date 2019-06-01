Light dust storm brings down temp in Jammu

Light dust storm swept across the winter capital of and on Saturday, bringing down temperatures in a slight relief to the residents.

recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

While heat wave continued throughout the day, light dust storm was witnessed late afternoon, bringing down the temperature, it said.

Light shower is expected on Monday and Tuesday, the MeT said.

Friday had turned out to be the hottest day of the season in as the mercury soared in the city, with the maximum temperature touching 44 degrees Celsius.

Long power outages and searing heat conditions have left the city residents exasperated.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu Saturday with a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)