Business Standard

Heatwave sweeps UP, Banda sizzles at 48 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius, the Met office here said.

Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Agra division, above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining division over the state, it said.

Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Sunday, while the western part of the state is most likely to be dry, the weatherman said.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:15 IST

