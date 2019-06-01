Heatwave sweeps UP, Banda sizzles at 48 deg C

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places over East and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday with recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius, the here said.

Day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Agra division, above normal in Varanasi, Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, divisions and normal in the remaining division over the state, it said.

Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Sunday, while the western part of the state is most likely to be dry, the weatherman said.

