The negotiating with the will hold new talks this month with the insurgents in Qatar, the State Department said Saturday, as momentum builds for a deal to end America's longest war.

Zalmay Khalilzad, a veteran US policymaker who is leading Donald Trump's push to a peace deal with the Taliban, left Friday on a 17-day trip that will also take him to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said.

In Doha, he will resume talks with the after a break of around a month "to move the peace process forward," the State Department said in a statement.

Khalilzad has already met six times with the in recent months as he looks to seal a deal under which the will pull out troops who were first deployed following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The and the Taliban are believed to have largely agreed on the key demand of from 2001 and again now -- that the Taliban not allow to be used by violent extremists.

But a major sticking point remains the refusal of the Taliban to negotiate with Ashraf Ghani's government, which enjoys international support.

The Taliban, believing they have leverage on the military front, have also rejected Ghani's overtures for a nationwide ceasefire.

"No one should expect us to pour cold water on the heated battlefronts of jihad or forget our 40-year sacrifices before reaching our objectives," Taliban said in a rare message released Saturday.

In Kabul, Khalilzad will meet representatives of and women's rights groups, which have been especially concerned about a larger role for the Taliban.

Khalilzad will "encourage all parties to work towards intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a final peace settlement," the State Department said.

Germany, another of Khalilzad's stops, has voiced willingness to hold a meeting on peace in

He will start his trip in Pakistan, the backer of the Taliban before September 11, which has used its contacts to facilitate the talks with the Taliban.

