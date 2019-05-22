Light rains likely in city

Delhiites woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to the Safdarjung Observatory, recording for which is considered official, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 47 per cent.

The weatherman forecast thunderstorm and light rain.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees while the minimum settled at 25.2 degrees

