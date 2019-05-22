Four booked for cheating govt official in Maharashtra

Four people were booked for allegedly cheating a government on the pretext of getting him transferred and facilitating clearance of a land, police said on Wednesday.

Vidhyasagar Chavan, who worked in the state town planning department, said when he met the main accused in November 2017, the latter claimed to have good contacts in the and bureaucrats in Delhi, a police said quoting the complaint.

Chavan then asked the accused to get him transferred from the to in Thane, she said.

The accused allegedly sought Rs 28 lakh for it, but later the deal was settled at Rs 18 lakh. Chavan claimed that despite paying the money, he was not transferred, she said.

Last year, Chavan approached the accused for securing an NOC of a land near the airport in neighbouring for which he allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore, she said.

He claimed the accused and his associates took him to a minister's office in in March 2018 to make him believe that they would get his work done, the said.

The complainant alleged that he made a part payment by selling his wife's jewellery, but the accused and his aides provided him forged NOC documents, she said.

He complained to the police here on Tuesday following which the main accused, Dharmendra Singh, and his associates - Ramcharan Gohar, and - were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), she said.

No arrest was made so far, the said, adding a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)