A girl was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when lightning struck Kolahi area here, police said Monday.

(13), Kareena (8) and Rinki (10) were critically injured when lightning struck them during heavy downpour on Sunday, they added.

All three were rushed to a hospital. died while receiving treatment.

The condition of the others was stable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)