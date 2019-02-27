Lightning-induced fire affects Metro services in peak hours

Metro Railway services were disrupted during evening peak hours Wednesday due to a lightning-induced fire at its yard, an said here.

Power was switched off to the third rail, which supplies to trains, leading to stoppage of Metro services for over half an hour from 5.41 pm to 6.14 pm, Metro spokesperson said.

She, however, said services were maintained in one section - between Maidan and Dum Dum stations - during the period of disruption.

The fire had broken out on a wall of the yard in south Kolkata owing to a strike.

Fire services officials asked the Metro Railway authorities to switch off power to the third rail to enable them to douse the blaze, Banerjee said.

sources said three fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flames under control.

A spark in the third rail at station had disrupted Metro services for over half an hour in the afternoon Tuesday.

The Metro Railway has been affected by frequent technical snags of late.

