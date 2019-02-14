Two killed in lightning strikes in Patiala

Two persons, one of them a pregnant woman, were killed after struck them Thursday at different places in the district, police said.

Jasdev Singh (45), who was working in his fields at Teipur village near Patran, died after struck him, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

In Ghagga village of Patran, a pregnant woman died in a similar manner while she was in the fields, police said.

