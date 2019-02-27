PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 235 cr via NCDs

Wednesday said it has raised Rs 235 crore by issuing bonds with of 1.5 years.

The company will allot the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (series XLIV) on Thursday (Feb 28, 2019), said in a regulatory filing.

The issue opened on February 27, 2019.

The bonds will offer rate of interest at 8.77 per cent.

Stock of closed 1.85 per cent up at Rs 927.20 on the BSE.

