PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 235 cr via NCDs

PNB Housing Finance Wednesday said it has raised Rs 235 crore by issuing bonds with maturity of 1.5 years.
The non-banking finance company will allot the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (series XLIV) on Thursday (Feb 28, 2019), PNB housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The issue opened on February 27, 2019.
The bonds will offer rate of interest at 8.77 per cent.
Stock of PNB Housing Finance closed 1.85 per cent up at Rs 927.20 on the BSE.
