Two boys died Sunday in a lightning strike in Dongar village in district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

A bolt from the sky struck (12) and Akshay Bharti (16) when they were standing under a tree to protect themselves from rain while grazing cattle, said Rampaili police station K Shrivastava.

He said the deceased hailed from Shiv Nagar area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)