Lion found dead in Gir forest

A lion was found dead in Dalkhaniya range of Gir east forest division in Amreli district Sunday, an official said.
The lion was about five years old, the forest official said.
"No external injury marks were found on the carcass. Its claws were also intact, which indicates that the death was neither caused due to infighting nor due to poaching," he added.
The carcass was sent for post-mortem, the official said.
