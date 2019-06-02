Custodial torture: Murder case against eight absconding cops

A case of murder was registered against eight absconding policemen here after a man who was allegedly beaten up in custody died Saturday night.

Omprakash Pandey, who had sustained a brain injury because of the alleged custodial torture, died at a private hospital, said of police (special branch) P L Chaudhari Sunday.

While a case of assault had been lodged against the absconding policemen earlier, a charge of murder under IPC section 302 was added after Pandey's death, the ACP said.

The accused were identified as M B Khileri and detection staff personnel Hareshbhai, Kanaksinh, Pareshbhai, Ashish, Kalpeshbhai and Dilubhai. The name of another accused, a (surveillance), was not disclosed.

All of them were attached to station in the city.

The accused police officials detained Pandey and two others Friday on suspicion of being involved in a burglary.

The three were allegedly beaten up in custody. Pandey suffered serious brain injuries and had to be hospitalized.

A case was registered against the police officials Saturday under IPC section 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extract confession). But as the formalities for grant of bail to them were being completed, the officials fled.

Efforts were on to nab them, ACP Chaudhari said.

