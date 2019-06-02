Finance Commission team to visit Meghalaya

The Fifteenth Finance Commission will visit on Monday and will hold meeting with officials and representatives of urban and rural local bodies, officials said Sunday.

Commission's N K Singh and members A N Jha, Ashok Lahiri, Anoop Singh, besides senior officers will also meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangm and his cabinet during the course of their three-day stay here, they said.

The Commission will also separately meet representatives of rural local bodies, representatives of urban local bodies, representatives of trade and industry bodies of Meghalaya, according to an official statement.

The Commission will also meet the representatives of the political parties of the state besides separate meeting with the Women Self Help Groups and the Aqua Entrepreneurs supported by the State Aquaculture Mission (MSAM), it said.

The Commission will also inspect MNREGS works in the state and interact with members of the Village Employment Councils (VECs).

The Commission is scheduled to visit the Hortihub of Meghalaya among other itineraries outside of their meetings.

had submitted its memorandum to the

The Commission had also received a detailed presentation from the (Audit) of Meghalaya on the Finances of the

