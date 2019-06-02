Finance Commission team to visit Meghalaya

The Fifteenth Finance Commission will visit Meghalaya on Monday and will hold meeting with state government officials and representatives of urban and rural local bodies, officials said Sunday.
Commission's chairman N K Singh and members A N Jha, Ashok Lahiri, Anoop Singh, Ramesh Chand besides senior officers will also meet Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangm and his cabinet during the course of their three-day stay here, they said.
The Commission will also separately meet representatives of rural local bodies, representatives of urban local bodies, representatives of trade and industry bodies of Meghalaya, according to an official statement.
The Commission will also meet the representatives of the political parties of the state besides separate meeting with the Women Self Help Groups and the Aqua Entrepreneurs supported by the Meghalaya State Aquaculture Mission (MSAM), it said.
The Commission will also inspect MNREGS works in the state and interact with members of the Village Employment Councils (VECs).
The Commission is scheduled to visit the Hortihub of Meghalaya among other itineraries outside of their meetings.
Meghalaya Government had submitted its memorandum to the Fifteenth Finance Commission.
The Commission had also received a detailed presentation from the Principal Accountant General (Audit) of Meghalaya on the Finances of the State Government.
