Lithuanian PM Skvernelis says will quit after loss in presidential race

Lithuanian Skvernelis on Sunday said he would quit in July after he was eliminated from a presidential runoff that will see an independent square off against a conservative on May 26.

"The failure to get into the second round is an assessment of me as a politician," Skvernelis told LRT, adding that he would tender his resignation in July.

Gitanas Nauseda, an and political novice topped the first round, partial official results showed, and will face runner-up Ingrida Simonyte, a conservative ex- minister, in the second round set to focus on inequality and poverty.

