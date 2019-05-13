Central teams arrives in Odisha to assess damage by cyclone Fani

A nine-member central team reached on Sunday to assess the damage caused by that ravaged the state's coastal districts on May 3 and left 64 dead.

The inter-ministerial team is being led by in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Before beginning the on-the-spot assessment in the affected areas on Monday, the team members will be briefed by B P Sethi.

The team will be split into two groups. They will visit Puri and Khurda districts, the worst affected by the cyclone, on May 13 and 14.

They will visit some of the affected areas in the area on May 15 before holding a meeting with senior officials, including A P Padhi.

After completing the visit, the team will submit its report to the Centre, an said.

About 14 lakh trees, including thousands of coconut and mango trees, were uprooted by

The cyclone has also destroyed agricultural land in the the coastal areas.

According to the state government's preliminary assessment, more than 30 per cent crop has been damaged in due the cyclone.

More than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land was badly affected in 14 districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)