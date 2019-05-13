Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Panama: USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit on Sunday near the border with Costa Rica, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country and the closest town was Santa Cruz, about five km away, it said.

There was no tsunami alert issued from the and said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the of left buildings swaying in the capital and contributed to the deaths of two people who had heart attacks.

Further north, two months earlier in September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in

