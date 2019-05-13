JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

We were passing trophy to each other: Dhoni

New talks on Sudan civil rule Monday
Business Standard

Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Panama: USGS

AFP  |  Washington 

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Sunday near the border with Costa Rica, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake struck at a depth of 37 kilometres in the far west of the country and the closest town was Santa Cruz, about five km away, it said.

There was no tsunami alert issued from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

In November 2017, a 6.5-magnitude quake on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica left buildings swaying in the capital San Jose and contributed to the deaths of two people who had heart attacks.

Further north, two months earlier in September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 03:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU