Live mortar shell found near IB in JK's Samba

A live mortar shell was found on Monday in a field near the International Border (IB) in and Kashmir's district, police said.

Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to defuse the rusted 82-MM mortar shell which was unearthed from an agriculture field at Narayanpur village in Ramgarh sector, an said.

He said the mortar shell apparently came from the Pakistani side and landed in the field during last year's border skirmishes.

Efforts are on to defuse the explosive, the said.

