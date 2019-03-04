Maha: Explosives, detonators seized from river bank in Palghar

A large quantity of detonators and primarily meant for under-water blasting and illegal mining were seized from neighbouring district, police said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the banks of in Chandip village of the district's Vasai taluka on Sunday and seized 24 electronic detonators and 8.4 kilogrammes of kept in a denim bag, an said.

Several people at the raided spot were engaged in illegal mining and police also confiscated an excavator and a truck, he added.

Though the were possibly meant for blasting the river bed to mine illegally, various angles, including its use for crime and terror-related activities, were being explored, he said.

A case has been registered against the owner of the truck and excavator under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act for illegal and using explosives, the informed.

