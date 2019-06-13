Localyze, an Alchemy Group Venture Now Solves for the Billion Dollar Regional Localization Need Gap

/ -- ( co ), a multilingual digital agency part of (www.thealchemygroup.co) today announced the launch of its business that caters to the next wave of Indian users coming online, offering end-to-end across 8+ languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali and many more. The driving objective is to empower brands that wish to communicate with their audiences without being restricted by their location or the language they speak.

will focus on delivering a seamless and spanning across all digital channels within the Indian regional language ecosystem. The business has been built for national brands who want to take their communication to regional markets by accounting for the intent, style, tone and context to evoke the same emotions and the same implications in the target language as it does in the source language. The aim is to marry powered by the strong network of over 1000+ transcreators, through the team of content and creative experts and backed by a huge distribution of regional publishers, all over a robust platform to deliver a seamless experience at scale for customers across all digital touch-points.

"As per a recent report , 75% of Indian language speaking will surpass English Internet users," says Pankil Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Localyze. "It is imperative for a brand to operate and communicate effectively across different markets, cultures, and contexts to gain a competitive advantage for their business. Once the brand has locked down their message, Localyze takes care of all the heavy lifting which takes a creative-first approach when transcreating all digital assets across touchpoints keeping the messaging intact for different markets. Adding to that, the entire creative service and all digital assets are backed by a team of strong to execute campaigns across and drive sky high performance of the same, all under one roof," Mehta added.

Localyzation as a service needs to be a combination of both robust technology and strong domain experts to ensure all projects have highly qualified creative and content experts delivered accurately and locally with relevant on time.

Highlighting further, Karan Gupta, CEO, mentioned, "Localyze will join the family of legacy brands like AndBeyond.Media and Word which will be leveraged to not only build the business and tech, but also bring cross value offerings like media and marketing solutions to its clients from each other. The group's focus is on building categories for the new age audiences by delivering solutions across verticals like Digital Media, Content, Influencer Marketing, Digital Audio and now Localyzation solutions."



"Localyze was conceived with a focus to fill the need gap of solving for the next wave of regional and help brands to democratize their information while making it more accessible and relevant," Mehta concluded.

About Alchemy Group is a firm believer in the power of technology and scale via new-age marketing channels that disrupts the traditional methods of marketing. The group uses to drive quality engagement in its offerings of the future with the aim to complement other businesses and also help drive growth in all new avenues of digital. We do this by building solutions across verticals like (AndBeyond.Media), Holistic video content (VidTent), (Word), Transcreated localyzation (Localyze) & Digital audio distribution and monetization (OneLoop).

