4 railway policemen booked for thrashing scribe in UP

Four railway policemen, including a station house officer, were booked for allegedly beating up a in Uttar Pradesh's district, an said Thursday.

In a purported video of the incident, which went viral on late Tuesday night, the accused (GRP) personnel, dressed in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching television

Subsequently, the scribe was detained by the railway policemen.

Police registered a case against the four personnel, including Rakesh Kumar, on Wednesday under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to causing hurt, insult, robbery and wrongful confinement, GRP of Police said.

Of the four GRP officers, Kumar and were suspended on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under the IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 364 (abduction), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 342 (wrongful confinement), according to police.

The incident took place after the policemen entered into an argument with Sharma when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in



Sharma has alleged that he was thrashed by personnel and put in a lock up.

"They forced me to take my clothes off and urinated on me," the scribe said. However, this charge was denied by

The policemen were booked after an agitation by journalists over incident.They staged a sit-in in on Wednesday.

