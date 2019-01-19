Location for second US-North Korea summit chosen: Trump

US on Saturday said the location for the second US- summit, to be held late February, has been decided and would be announced in due course.

The confirmed on Friday that the second meeting between Trump and North Korean leader would occur next month, following a rare visit to by a senior North Korean general.

Chol, a right-hand man to Kim, met the US here as the two nations seek a denuclearisation accord that could ease decades of hostility.

"We had a very good meeting yesterday with ..It lasted almost two hours. We agreed to meet sometime the end of February. We have picked the country, but we will be announcing it in the future," Trump told reporters here.

Trump said Kim is looking "very forward" to the next meeting with him and so does he.

The US and Kim first met in June last year in where they agreed on a verifiable denuclearisation of

Trump said a lot of progress has been made since then.

"We have made a lot of progress that has not been reported by the media...we have made a lot of progress as far as denuclearisation is concerned...We have made a lot of tremendous progress that has not been reported, unfortunately, but it will be. Things are going very well with North Korea," he said.

