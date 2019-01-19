Khelo: Mizoram boys and Manipur girls win U-21 Boys and Girls

-
Northeasternneighbours Mizoram Boys and Manipur Girls won Under-21 football gold medals recording dramatic identical 4-3 penalty shoot victories in the Khelo India Youth Games Saturday.
Mizoram Boys beat Kerala and Manipur Girls beat Tamil Nadu, a media release said.
Earlier in the Boys Under-17 section final, Karnataka, despite dominating the proceedings most of the time, had to wait for the penalty shootout to put it across Punjab 4-2 after the teams were tied 1-1.
In the Girls Under-17 final Jharkhand outpacedOdisha 2-1 while Manipur ousted Kerala 2-0 to bag the bronze.
