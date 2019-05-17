Loftus-Cheek undergoes surgery, misses Europa League final

Chelsea midfielder will undergo Achilles tendon which will rule him out of the final, the League club.

The 23-year-old England international suffered the during the 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in on Wednesday.

"Ruben has seen a specialist today and will have on his ruptured Achilles tendon this evening," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Loftus-Creek will miss the May 29 final against Arsenal in as well as England's international commitments this summer.

"I went to bed last night and Ruben's in the squad and playing brilliantly," said England

"He misses now a major European final and a brilliant opportunity for us.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)