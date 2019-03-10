Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram on April 11

Over seven lakh electors would be eligible to vote on April 11 for election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, the state's (CEO) said on Sunday.

Of the 7,84,405 eligible voters, 51 per cent are women, Kundra said.

Addressing in Aizawl after the Election Commission of announced the dates for the seven-phase poll exercise across the country, Kundra said polling would be held in 1,175 polling stations, of which at least ten per cent would be manned by all women polling officials and security personnel.

Noting that the was fully prepared to conduct the elections, the said that expenditure for the coming polls would be at least 15 per cent less compared to the state assembly polls held on November 28 last.

Deployment of central armed police force would also be "immensely reduced" during the elections, he said.

"Though we are yet to receive specific instructions, arrangements would be made for Bru voters in six relief camps by setting up temporary polling stations at the Mizoram- border Kanhmun village, as was done in the last state assembly polls," he said.

