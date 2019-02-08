Long-serving US lawmaker John Dingell dead at 92

John Dingell, an imposing and outspoken Democrat who became a powerful figure in over the course of a record 59 years in Congress, has died at the age of 92.

The death of former member Dingell, who retired in 2015, was announced by his wife Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in their district in the of

In recent years, in retirement, he was known for stinging criticism of

was scathing, for instance, towards the end of last month's partial government shutdown prompted by Trump's dispute with Democrat lawmakers over his proposed border wall.

"Crooks like Trump will steal a hot stove and come back for the smoke. There's no bar too low," he wrote on on January 24.

was an imposing figure. He stood 6-foot-3 (1.9 metres), weighed 200 pounds and had a booming voice.

He was a long-serving committee who helped shape US legislation on everything from and health care to and consumer protection.

served with 11 presidents and cast 28,551 votes, said, quoting the historian's office.

