Vajpayee showed India's might to world: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday showered praises on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying he showed to the world that India was a strong country and could not be taken for granted.
Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of Vajpayee's memorial at Wada in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.
He said the late PM was an unparallelled leader, who devoted his life to the country.
"Vajpayee proved to the world that India is a strong country and cannot be taken for granted...His contribution in the party was immense and everyone in BJP and the country were inspired by him," the chief minister said.
"Selfless and fearless work were the principles of the late prime minister, which one needs to adopt to succeed in life," he added.
Palghar district guardian minister Vishnu Savra, MPs Kapil Patil, Rajendra Gavit and others were present on the occasion.
The memorial of Vajpayee comprises his life-size statue built on the premises of Swami Vivekananda Education Complex. Kailas Agarwal, a noted sculptor from Jaipur, has created the statue.
Black granite and Makrana marble from Rajasthan have been used to create the memorial. Red sandstone from Dholpur in Rajasthan has been used for the canopy of the statue.
Vajpayee, who is considered one of the most charismatic leaders in India, died in New Delhi on August 16 last year at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU