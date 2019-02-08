India Pavilion inaugurated at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival

The Pavilion at the International Film Festival, (Berlinale) 2019 was inaugurated by European Film Market Matthijis Knol.

The poster of (IFFI), 2019 was also unveiled during the inaugural ceremony by dignitaries, including Paramita Tripathi, the of Mission, Embassy of in

The event was attended by Additional DG, Directorate of Film Festivals, Chaitanya Prasad and Director, Films, and Broadcasting G C Aron, who apprised the European Film Market (EFM) representatives about the significance of the Golden Jubilee celebration of IFFI this year and the recent policy initiatives of the government to ensure ease of filming in India.

On the occasion, Knol said the stakeholders of EFM would actively consider participating in the Golden Jubilee year of IFFI.

He also underlined that the participation would pave the way forward for a more proactive interaction between the Indian stakeholders and the industry with the organisers of Berlinale in future.

Tripathi in her remarks expressed hope that the Indian Mission in would undertake constant engagement in future with Indian and German stake holders at the European Film Market to promote a viable exchange in all areas related to participation in IFFI 2019 and along with working towards widening prospects of shooting of in India.

The and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the (CII), is participating in the being held from 7th 17th February, 2019 at Berlin,

An has been set-up at the festival to act as a platform to popularise in overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

