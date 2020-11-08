Drugmaker Cipla eyes digital adoption to sustain growth through Covid-19

-
Pharma major Cipla is looking at sustaining growth through the pandemic and has decided certain priorities for the coming quarters, including digital adoption and profitable growth, according to the latest investor presentation of the company.
The drug firm has earmarked digital adoption and resilient operations as first of the key priorities for the coming quarters to achieve sustained growth, it added.
The company is adopting digital transformation for patient and channel connect to expand access and leverage demand patterns, and is also proactively de-risking the business by diversifying sources for critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and key starting materials (KSMs), and maintaining adequate inventory levels, Cipla said.
The second priority for the coming quarters is on driving profitable growth. For this, the company is aiming at driving market-beating growth and scaling in India across its three businesses, the presentation said.
In South Africa, the company plans to continue market out-performance in the private market and over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio with new launch momentum.
In the US, it intends to drive share and focus on maximising value opportunity in complex generics, it added.
In the coming quarters, the company will continue to focus on expanding its global respiratory franchise. In the emerging markets, it would focus on growth through organic launches and partnerships to augment generic and biosimilar footprint, Cipla said.
Quality and compliance will be another key priority of the company for the coming quarters. Under this, the company will continue to engage with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to comprehensively address observations in Goa, it added.
The company will also continue to operate its facilities globally with the highest level of compliance and control, it said.
