Love, peace and environment protection were integral part of our culture: HP Governor

Monday said love, peace and environment protection were "integral part of our culture".

Speaking at an exhibition on the theme 'Seeds of hope: Visions of sustainability, steps towards change', he said, "Our relationship with nature should be exactly that a parent has with children. We should cooperate in the system of God, and not try to destroy it."



"Love, peace and environment protection were integral part of our culture. Our saints have called 'yajna' important and mandatory for serenity..., which we have forgotten nowadays. On the contrary, the culture of enjoyment has caused the maximum damage to the environment in the present perspective," he added.

He said the government was working on a scheme to plant 11 lakh saplings in the state in a day.

The event, organised by Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), was also attended by former of and Manipur

