LS polls:Congress' Telangana unit to hold meetings on Feb11,12

The in would hold preliminary meetings on February 11 and 12 as part of preparationsfor the coming elections.

On February 11, meetings of the recently-appointed presidents of District Committees, publicity committee, campaign committee and the coordination panel would be held, state N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a release.

The meeting would take place on February 12, he said.

The party has asked aspirants for party tickets in the elections to submit their applications from February 10, Congress sources said.

Having suffered a drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, winning just 19 out of the 119 assembly segments, the party is keen on winning a substantial number of seats in the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)