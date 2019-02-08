Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags

Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, and are recalling about 1.7 million to replace potentially deadly air bag made by Takata Corp of

The can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured.

The moves, announced Friday by the US government, are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in US history.

About 10 million are being recalled in the US this year, with as many as 70 million to be recalled by the time the whole mess ends late next year.

Takata used the ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags.

But the can deteriorate over time due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold.

The most dangerous inflators are in areas of the South along the that have high humidity.

The recalls, which began in 2001, are being phased in over time and managed by the

Many of the recalls are limited to specific geographic regions in the US Owners can check to see if their have been recalled by going to https:// and keying in a 17-digit vehicle identification number.

In the latest round, is recalling 826,144 vehicles, including various Forester, and models from 2010 to 2014.

is recalling 288,779 from model years 2010 to 2017.

is recalling 119,394 vehicles, including and models from 2015 to 2017. is recalling 266,044 vehicles from 2000 to 2004 model years and the 2007 to 2015 model years.

The recalls also include 159,689 vehicles from spanning model years 2015 to 2017.

is recalling 68,763 Model from 2014 to 2016 and is recalling 11,176 ranging from 2014 to 2018 model years.

As of December, automakers have recalled 50.36 million inflators and replaced 27.2 million of them. That leaves more than 23 million yet to be replaced, according to the NHTSA website.

Ford, Honda, Toyota, and already released their 2019 Takata recalls totaling more than 5 million vehicles.

The recalls forced to seek bankruptcy protection and sell most of its assets to pay for the fixes.

