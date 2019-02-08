Kochi Blue Spikers beat Black Hawks Hyderabad 3-2

Kochi Blue Spikers beat Black Hawks 3-2 to notch up their hat-trick of wins for this season in the Pro here on Friday.

The Kochi side won 12-15, 15-11, 15-12, 15-10, 14-15.

showed his class for Kochi as he scored 12 points (7 spikes and 5 blocks). Ashwal was the leading scorer for as he overshadowed his illustrious team-mate by scoring 15 points (11 spikes and 4 blocks).

put up an all-round performance and topped the list of players with the highest number of block points (10 points) from three matches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)