Business Standard

Kochi Blue Spikers beat Black Hawks Hyderabad 3-2

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kochi Blue Spikers beat Black Hawks Hyderabad 3-2 to notch up their hat-trick of wins for this season in the Pro Volleyball League here on Friday.

The Kochi side won 12-15, 15-11, 15-12, 15-10, 14-15.

David Lee showed his class for Kochi as he scored 12 points (7 spikes and 5 blocks). Ashwal Rai was the leading scorer for Hyderabad as he overshadowed his illustrious team-mate Carson Clark by scoring 15 points (11 spikes and 4 blocks).

Rai put up an all-round performance and topped the list of players with the highest number of block points (10 points) from three matches.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:51 IST

