Counting of votes for elections to 26 constituencies and bypolls in four Assembly seats of will be taken up on Thursday at 28 centres across the state, a said.

Polling for all the 26 and four Assembly seats was held in a single phase on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 64.11 per cent, the highest in the state since 1976 when there was around 63.77 voting.

In the 2014 polls, the home state of Prime and witnessed 63.66 per cent polling.

The BJP at that time won all the 26 seats.

"Counting of votes will be held on Thursday at 28 centres. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres," Electoral Officer S Murali Krishnan said in a release.

expressed confidence that the BJP will retain all the 26 seats in the state.

"There is a Modi 'wave', people of the state are enthusiastic to make Modi the again. The results are certain," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Amit Chavda, however, claimed his party will win at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The results of will surprise all," he said.

In the 2017 state Assembly polls to 182 seats, the won 77 seats while the BJP bagged 99 and came to power with a wafer thing majority.

The is hoping to repeat that performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The main contenders from the BJP this time were party chief from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat and Union minister from Dahod.

The Congress fielded former Bharatsinh Solanki from Anand and its of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani from Amreli seat.

