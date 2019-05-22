15-year-old girl raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place when the 15-year-old girl was alone at her home in Bamanheri village on Tuesday, SHO of the station Anil Kparavan said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused, Mohit (20), entered the house while she was not present and raped her daughter, the SHO said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother who then lodged a police complaint, Kaparavan said.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)